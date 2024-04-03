Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE EFR remained flat at $12.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,820. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
