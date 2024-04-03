Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR remained flat at $12.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,820. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

