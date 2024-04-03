Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,689. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 90,404 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 445,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

