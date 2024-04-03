Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 15,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 168,160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.