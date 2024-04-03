Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 15,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $13.46.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
