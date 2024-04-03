Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

