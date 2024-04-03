Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $18.88.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
