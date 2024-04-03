Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Cut by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $321.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

