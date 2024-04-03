Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

EBC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

