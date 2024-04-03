Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,048,000 after acquiring an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

EXP opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.17 and a twelve month high of $272.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

