DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 575,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 6,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $861.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

