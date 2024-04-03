DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. City State Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 188,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.