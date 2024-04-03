Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,039 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

