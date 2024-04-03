Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,115 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $220.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.57. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

