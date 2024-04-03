Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 3.6 %

Blackstone stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.