Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 12,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNB. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

