Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 995 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

