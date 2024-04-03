Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,077 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,899 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

