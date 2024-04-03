Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 23,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

