Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. 232,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,945. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

