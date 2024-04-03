Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after buying an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.06. 527,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,077. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

