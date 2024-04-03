Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,030. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.15. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

