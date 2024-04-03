Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 513,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

