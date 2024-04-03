Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. 451,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,527,372. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

