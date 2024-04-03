Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 901,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

DLTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $149.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25. Duluth has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duluth by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

