DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.77

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 27815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 74.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

