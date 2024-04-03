DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $401.80

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 401.80 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 400.60 ($5.03), with a volume of 5901014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.80 ($4.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.83) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DS Smith

DS Smith Trading Up 1.2 %

About DS Smith

The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.65.

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.