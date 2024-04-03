DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.96.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
