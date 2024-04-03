DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

