DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 145,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,238,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.78. The stock had a trading volume of 612,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,955. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

