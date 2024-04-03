DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $206,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.94. 109,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

