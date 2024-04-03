DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $202,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. 1,940,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,830,910. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

