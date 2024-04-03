DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.35. The company had a trading volume of 376,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

