Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.06

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 30028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 68.89% and a return on equity of 66.48%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $39,397.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $448,648 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth $246,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

