Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,397.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $448,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,181. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $1.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.90%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

