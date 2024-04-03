Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $498.10

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $498.10 and last traded at $496.62, with a volume of 159543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $496.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.66.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.24 and its 200 day moving average is $404.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

