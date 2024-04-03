Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.
Dollarama Stock Performance
DOL opened at C$101.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.52. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$80.14 and a 1 year high of C$107.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Dollarama Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on DOL
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.