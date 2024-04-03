Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL opened at C$101.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.52. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$80.14 and a 1 year high of C$107.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.36.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

