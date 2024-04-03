Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

