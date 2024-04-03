Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.06. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 3,102,536 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.