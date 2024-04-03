Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.37 and last traded at $123.59. Approximately 1,417,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,084,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,740,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

