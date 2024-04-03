Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 2.9% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. 267,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,874. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

