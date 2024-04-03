Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is LVZ Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,167,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 4.7% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $33,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after buying an additional 7,831,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,389,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,255,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,686,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 206,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

