Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.88

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 161182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,445,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after buying an additional 1,062,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 42,781 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,968,000 after buying an additional 473,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 57,661.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,747,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,123,000 after buying an additional 4,739,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

