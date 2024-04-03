Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.88% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 5,897,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $753.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

