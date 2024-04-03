DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Apr 3rd, 2024

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCNFree Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 53,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,102. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,698.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

