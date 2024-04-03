Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

DGLY opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.