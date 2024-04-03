DigiByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.19 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $269.27 million and $30.19 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,950.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $575.37 or 0.00872424 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00148371 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009138 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00046295 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00192669 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00050578 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00138937 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,926,231,350 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.