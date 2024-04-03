Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.02

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 190417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $514,620,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $252,028,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.