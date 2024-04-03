Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on DB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

DB opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $10,511,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 661,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

