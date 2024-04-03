dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$10.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

DNTL has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$6.65 on Wednesday. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

