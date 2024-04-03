Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.19

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1838369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 646,575 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

