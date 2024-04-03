Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.91 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

