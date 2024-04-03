DEI (DEI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.22

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $149.18 million and $13.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00166678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

