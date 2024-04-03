DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $17.67 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00107495 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016952 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003023 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

